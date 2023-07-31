Hermitage settles with Hart magazine about new name

This article was last updated on July 31, 2023

Museum Hermitage Amsterdam has reached a settlement with the Belgian art magazine HART magazine regarding the future name of the Amsterdam museum. From September the museum will continue under the name H’ART Museum.

Mutual Agreement

Magazine HART made a legal objection to the new name of the museum, because it would cause confusion. The parties have now agreed that the magazine will have a new name from September. Both parties indicate that they will not make any announcements about further details of the arrangement. The magazine’s new name will be announced during the Brussels Gallery Weekend on 7 September.

“We have been able to make good agreements with the museum in recent days that guarantee the independence of both parties,” says editor-in-chief of the magazine Kathleen Weyts. “I am pleased that we have been able to avoid summary proceedings and that we can now focus positively on the publication of the first international issue of our magazine.”

The museum’s director Annabelle Birnie is also happy with the agreements made. “We wish the magazine a successful international launch. Our summer will be all about the transition, in which we will move from Hermitage to H’ART Museum in phases.”

New Direction

Hermitage Amsterdam broke ties with the eponymous state museum in St. Petersburg, Russia, in March last year because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As a result, the museum had to look for a new purpose. H’ART Museum will collaborate with top international museums British Museum, Center Pompidou, and Smithsonian American Art Museum for future exhibitions.

