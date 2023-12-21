Luton Town’s Captain Tom Lockyer Released from Hospital

This article was last updated on December 21, 2023

Tom Lockyer leaves hospital and starts recovery at home

Luton Town’s captain, Tom Lockyer, has been released from the hospital on Wednesday and will continue his recovery at home after suffering a cardiac arrest. He collapsed on the pitch during a Premier League match on Saturday.

The 29-year-old player has had an internal defibrillator (ICD) installed to intervene in cardiac arrhythmias. Similar to other athletes such as Bas Dost and Daley Blind, Lockyer has faced the need for a defibrillator after experiencing heart problems during games.

Following several examinations, doctors are still investigating the cause of Lockyer’s sudden collapse and are working to determine the appropriate course of action for his recovery.

Notably, this is the second incident of collapse for Lockyer this year. A previous collapse occurred in May during Luton Town’s promotion match, with research revealing that the first incident was caused by a different heart problem than the recent one.

It remains uncertain whether Lockyer plans to continue his football career. Daley Blind, who also received a defibrillator, has returned to the highest level of the sport, while Bas Dost, who collapsed in October, is still in the process of recovery.

Luton Town has expressed their pride in having Lockyer as their captain and mentioned that he will continue his leadership duties from the touchline. The club’s statement declared, “His courage will inspire his teammates and supporters, starting on Saturday.”

Luton Town is scheduled to play their first match following the incident against Newcastle United on Saturday. Additionally, the match during which Lockyer collapsed will be replayed in its entirety, with no specific date set for the rescheduled game.

