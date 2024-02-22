Toni Kroos Grand Return to German Squad for European Championship

This article was last updated on February 22, 2024

Return of Toni Kroos to the German Squad

Toni Kroos, the seasoned midfielder of Real Madrid, is set to rejoin ‘Die Mannschaft’ for the impending European Championship to be held in Germany. This comeback comes three years after his departure from the team post the European Championship in 2021. Kroos announced his return to the national team on Instagram in a post,” I will play for Germany again in March. Why? Because I was asked by the national coach. Moreover, I am convinced that Germany can achieve much more in the European Championship than what most people anticipate.” Victorious as part of the German team that claimed the world title in Brazil in 2014, Kroos played 106 international matches from his debut in 2010 to his retirement eleven years later, netting seventeen times during his tenure.

After a surprising exit from the European Championship three years ago, 31-year-old Kroos made an unexpected announcement about his retirement as an international player. His withdrawal was attributed to his dedication towards achieving his goals with Real Madrid and a much-needed break which was absent due to the incessant international commitments in earlier years. During Kroos’ last few years, the German team’s performance experienced a downturn. The 2022 World Cup in Qatar witnessed the four-time national champions’ dramatic exit during the group stage, following which the situation only worsened in 2023.

Transition in Germany Team

In 2023, the national coach, Hansi Flick was dismissed and the successor, Julian Nagelsmann, witnessed a decline in performance with losses against Turkey (2-3) and Austria (2-0). Nagelsmann, in anticipation of a successful European Championship, coaxed Kroos into rejoining. The former Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich player is to make his return in a friendly match against France on March 23, followed by another practice match with the Dutch national team in Frankfurt on March 26. The European Championship is scheduled to kick off on June 14 for Germany with a group match in Munich against Scotland. The other teams in group A include Hungary and Switzerland.

