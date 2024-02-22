Calling all rugby huggers for Six nations rugby, super Saturday

This article was last updated on February 22, 2024

Toronto Scottish RFC. Presents 6 Nations SUPER SATURDAY viewing party at Duke of Kent on Saturday, March 16th!!

The family-friendly event is FREE!

Rugby Brunch Special

Drink specials

Great door prizes

PintClub Raffle

and much more!

All are welcome!

Enjoy a great afternoon of rugby – and of course – rugby banter!

@ 2315 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4P 2C6

