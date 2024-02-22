Calling all rugby huggers for Six nations rugby, super Saturday

February 22, 2024 Lindsay O'Connor Rugby 0
6nations

Toronto Scottish RFC. Presents 6 Nations SUPER SATURDAY viewing party at Duke of Kent on Saturday, March 16th!!
The family-friendly event is FREE!
Rugby Brunch Special
Drink  specials
Great door  prizes
PintClub Raffle
and much more!
 All are welcome!
Enjoy a great afternoon of rugby – and of course – rugby banter!
@ 2315 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4P 2C6
