Calling all rugby huggers for Six nations rugby, super Saturday

This article was last updated on February 22, 2024
Toronto Scottish RFC. Presents 6 Nations SUPER SATURDAY viewing party at Duke of Kent on Saturday, March 16th!!
The family-friendly event is FREE!
Rugby Brunch Special
Drink specials
Great door prizes
PintClub Raffle
and much more!
All are welcome!
Enjoy a great afternoon of rugby – and of course – rugby banter!
@ 2315 Yonge St, Toronto, ON M4P 2C6
