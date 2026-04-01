Canada will play Bosnia and Herzegovina in its opening match of FIFA World Cup

Canada will kick off its FIFA World Cup tournament against Bosnia and Herzegovina in June.

The Bosnians upset four-time champions Italy in Tuesday’s European playoff to claim the final spot in Group B.

This is the first time since 2014 that Bosnia and Herzegovina, currently ranked No. 69 in the world, has qualified for the quadrennial soccer tournament. The Azzurri have won four World Cup titles, last hoisting the trophy in 2006.

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina will play at Toronto Stadium on June 12. The Canadians will then face Qatar and Switzerland in Vancouver.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is co-hosted by Canada, the United States and Mexico, with a record 48 nations competing.

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