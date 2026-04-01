Tiger Woods to ‘step away and seek treatment’ after crash

Tiger Woods says he is “stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health” following an arrest after a car crash.

The 50-year-old was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after clipping a truck and rolling his car in Florida on Friday.

He was also charged with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

The 15-time major champion submitted a written plea of not guilty via his lawyers on Tuesday.

That came after a police report earlier on Tuesday detailed his behaviour after the crash.

It said Woods had two hydrocodone pills in his pocket – an opioid used to treat severe pain – and that officers observed him acting “lethargic and slow” while “sweating profusely” with “extremely dilated” pupils.

Speaking about the incident for the first time, Woods wrote on X: “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

“I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritise my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

Prior to the crash he had not ruled out playing in next month’s Masters – though he has not competed at a major since missing the cut at The Open in July 2024.

“I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger and more focused place, both personally and professionally,” his statement added.

“I appreciate your understanding and support and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time.”

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