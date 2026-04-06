Donald Trump and Netanyahu are war criminals

Five weeks have passed since the US and Israel launched a forced war on Iran through a joint military operation. Seeing his global disgrace, President Donald Trump has now, in frustration, begun damaging Iran’s infrastructure. In this series of actions, the US recently destroyed the capital’s tallest suspension bridge, which was being built to connect Tehran and Karaj. The US and Israel recently carried out two airstrikes on this under-construction high-rise bridge, which stretches over 1 kilometre and stands 136 meters high. As a result, a large portion of the bridge was destroyed. At least eight people were killed and over 100 injured. Following the attack, President Trump shared a video of the bridge collapsing on social media, threatening Iran with the words, “Make a deal, or it will be too late.” He wrote that if Iran doesn’t change its stance, “nothing will remain of what was once a great nation.” Trump described the attack as “a small demonstration of the power of the US military” and hinted that if Iran refuses to comply with the deal, the country’s power plants, transportation networks, and other infrastructure could be the next targets.

At the very beginning of the war, on February 28th, the same US attacked the Shajareh Tayyebah Girls’ Primary School in the Iranian city of Minab with a Tomahawk missile, killing approximately 175 people. Most of them were schoolgirls. Near the school were a dispensary and other civilian facilities. This attack not only led to Iran accusing the US of war crimes, but it was also widely recognized as a “war crime” worldwide. It is noteworthy that under the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their Additional Protocols of 1977, attacks on infrastructure such as residential areas, schools, hospitals, water supply plants, power grids, and bridges are generally prohibited during war. These are considered war crimes. During war, it is essential to clearly distinguish between soldiers, military targets, and civilians and civilian objects.⁠ But not only the US, but even Israel, which is fighting under its patronage and protection, has no regard for humanitarian law or the principles of war laid down in the Geneva Conventions. Therefore, intoxicated by their immense power and supremacy, the US and its stooge Israel are committing every possible war crime.

In Gaza, under Netanyahu’s leadership, Israel has created a history of brutality that surpasses all war crimes. Official figures indicate that from October 7, 2023, to March 25, 2026, the Israeli army has killed 72,265 Palestinians, while injuring 171,959. Even after the ceasefire that came into effect on October 10, 2025, Israel has killed more than 700 people. However, some independent studies put the total death toll at over 75,000. The Israeli army itself acknowledged 70,000 deaths in January 2026. In this area, with a total population of approximately 2.2-2.3 million, more than 1.9 million people have been displaced one way or another. As a result, more than 1.7 million people still live in temporary displacement camps. Most of these people have lost their homes, leaving them homeless. These killings, at Netanyahu’s behest, have taken place by bombing and shelling densely populated areas, schools, markets, hospitals, schools, and even refugee camps, killing helpless people standing in lines for food, suffering from the heat of hunger. This is why the International Criminal Court has issued a war crimes warrant against Netanyahu. He is accused of using starvation as a weapon of war, deliberately directing attacks against civilian populations, crimes against humanity, murder, torture, and other inhumane acts. Netanyahu remains a fugitive criminal before the International Criminal Court. However, Netanyahu, a fugitive war criminal, does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court. Instead, he attempts to cover up his war crimes by calling it “anti-Semitism” and a political conspiracy.

Trapped in the trap of this war criminal, Netanyahu, President Trump is also committing war crimes. His threat to send Iran back to the “Stone Age” is proof that such a mentally ill politician deserves prison. The world must wonder why, from his advisors to many senior military officials, opposing this illegal war, are resigning instead of standing with this insane President Trump. NATO and many of its allies are openly opposing Trump’s military intervention in Iran. And today, Trump is responsible for the shattering of America’s illusion of super power status by attacking Iran without assessing its strength and its defensive and offensive capabilities, and the resulting historic losses suffered by the US. In this context, Iran’s Foreign Minister, Syed Abbas Araghchi, has been forced to say, “Attacks on infrastructure, including unfinished bridges, cannot force Iranians to surrender. This only demonstrates the defeat and morale of the enemy caught in disarray”. Aragchi also stated that “every bridge and building would be rebuilt stronger than before. But what will never be repaired is the damage to American credibility.”

Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian has also written an open letter to Americans, urging them to see beyond the fog of war propaganda and reject the fabricated threat. President Pezeshkian questioned whether the US is truly putting “America First” forward or simply acting as “a proxy for Israel.” Pezeshkian further stated that Iranians harbor no animosity toward the United States, Europe, or any neighbouring country. But the truth is that by falling into the trap of fugitive war criminal Netanyahu, Trump has also committed a war crime. Therefore, it would not be wrong to say that both Trump and Netanyahu are war criminals.

By Author

Tanveer Jafri

(About the Author)

Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

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