This article was last updated on April 4, 2023

Nadal and Alcaraz miss ATP Monte Carlo

Nadal and Alcaraz have both withdrawn from the ATP Monte Carlo tournament. Nadal, a 22-time grand slam winner, is still recovering from a hip injury sustained during his second round match at the Australian Open in January. He stated on social media that he is not yet fit enough to compete at the highest level, and is continuing his preparation in the hopes of returning soon. Nadal had previously missed the first two masters tournaments of the year, dropping to fourteenth place in the world ranking.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz announced that he would also miss the Monte Carlo tournament, citing physical discomfort after his last game in Miami. The tournament, which Nadal has won eleven times, is considered a major preparation event for Roland Garros, where Nadal has been the best player fourteen times.

In related news, Garbiñe Muguruza, a two-time grand slam winner, has extended her break from tennis after a difficult 2022 season. She has not played a single game since February and will miss the clay and grass season.

