This article was last updated on April 4, 2023

Flip Noorman wins Annie M.G. Schmidt Prize

Flip Noorman, a 35-year-old cabaret artist, has won the Annie M.G. Schmidt Prize for the best Dutch-language theater song of the year. The award was given to him for his song “They know who you are,” which is a part of his theater program called “Love it.”

The jury praised the song for its ability to captivate the listener, describing it as a handful of thoughts and impressions that take the listener to the eye of the storm in Noorman’s head. The award, which comes with a check of 3500 euros and a bust of Annie M.G. Schmidt, was presented to Noorman during the opening of the Amsterdams Kleinkunst Festival.

The prize, now in its 31st year, was initiated by the Buma Culture Foundation, and past winners include Brigitte Kaandorp, Maarten van Roozendaal, and Yentl and De Boer. Last year’s winner was Joost Spijkers for his song “Welcome home.”

