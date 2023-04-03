This article was last updated on April 3, 2023

LSU wins national basketball championship

Carson, a former West Virginia player, expressed that this was the last game of her college career and she had nothing to lose. She ended it the right way. Alexis Morris, who played for three teams, including Baylor, asked Carson if she wanted to take extra shots during practice, but Carson declined.

However, Morris encouraged her before the game and reminded her to stay focused. The team, including transfer players such as LaDazhia Williams and Faustine Aifuwa, pulled together and achieved their goal of winning the national championship.

Despite some controversial calls by the referees, LSU prevailed over Iowa with a score of 74-66. LSU’s head coach, Kim Mulkey, who had previously coached at Baylor, inspired her team with tough love and led them to victory. This title was historic for LSU as it was their first basketball championship.

