This article was last updated on September 26, 2024

Exodus of top players in Tokyo, Sinner wins first match since US Open

At the hard court tournament in Tokyo, tournament favorite Taylor Fritz, fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and Frances Tiafoe (7) were already stranded in the first round.

Fritz, the winner of the tournament in 2022, defeated Arthur Fils (ATP-24): 4-6, 6-3, 3-6. Underdog Fils proved to be fitter than the American and made the difference in the third set with thirteen winners against two.

Tsitsipas won the first set against Alex Michelsen, but the Greek was then knocked off the court by the American (ATP-49): 6-4, 1-6, 2-6.

His compatriot Tiafoe, who, like Fritz and Tsitsipas, had played in the Laver Cup last weekend, bowed to Brandon Nakashima (ATP-36), also from the United States: 5-7, 3-6.

Botic van de Zandschulp, the only Dutchman in the main schedule in the Japanese capital, was eliminated yesterday. Just like recently in the Davis Cup, he was just not a match for the Italian Matteo Berrettini,

Sinner wins in Beijing

In Beijing, Jannik Sinner had some difficulty with Nicolás Jarry at the Chinese Open. The world ranking captain eventually won in three sets against the Chilean (ATP-28): 6-4, 3-6, 6-1. It was the Italian’s first match since his title earlier this month at the US Open.

