September 26, 2024

Heavy fighting in Khartoum, Sudanese government army tries to regain territory

Sudan’s government army has launched a fierce attack on the rebels who control large parts of the capital Khartoum. It would be the heaviest fighting in months.

The army would bombard the opponent with artillery and air strikes. Heavy fighting is reported at the Nile bridges in the city. Advancing troops would attempt to cross the river.

There has been a bloody battle in Sudan since April last year between the government army and the Rapid Support Forces, formerly a paramilitary organization that emerged from Arab militias. The civil war broke out when the parties failed to agree on the division of power after dictator Omar al-Bashir was deposed in an uprising.

Speech UN

The fighting has led to a dire situation in the country. More than 10 million people are on the run and the country is teetering on the brink of famine. In addition, this week a warning was issued about an outbreak of cholera, which has already killed hundreds of people.

Just today, Army Commander Burhan addresses the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Earlier this week, US President Biden called for peace in the country.

