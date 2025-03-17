This article was last updated on March 17, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Americans’ Support for Israel and Palestine

Gallup recently released its annual poll which tracks Americans’ support for both the Israelis and Palestinians. The poll found the following:

1.) Only 46 percent of Americans support the Israelis, down from 51 percent in 2024, the previous low point, and the lowest level since 2001. Peak support for Israel was reached in 2018 at 64 percent meaning that, over the seven year period, support for Israel has dropped by 18 percentage points. In contrast, 33 percent of Americans support the Palestinians, up from 27 percent in 2024 and the highest level since 2001 as shown here:

2.) 40 percent of American adults approve of Donald Trump’s handling of the crisis between Israel and Palestine with 51 percent disapproving of his handling of the situation. Not surprisingly, there is a significant gap depending on respondents’ political persuasion with 80 percent of Republicans approving of Trump’s performance compared to only 33 percent of independents and 9 percent of Democrats.

3.) Partisan Middle East sympathies are significant as shown here:

Republicans overwhelmingly sympathize with Israel (75 percent to 10 percent) whereas Democrats show more sympathy toward Palestinians (59 percent to 21 percent) but it is important to note that Democrat sympathies for Israel has hit a 25 year low, down from 51 percent in 2001 and a peak of 58 percent in 2014 whereas support for Palestinians is at a record high of 59 percent, up from only 16 percent in 2001 and 43 percent in 2024. You will also note that Democrats generally sympathized with Israel until 2022 when the party faithful showed nearly equal support for both Israel and Palestine.

4.) When it comes to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in both Gaza and the West Bank (the two-state solution), 55 percent of Americans approve of the two state solution and only 31 percent disapprove. The level of approval is at a near record, up from a low of 40 percent in 2000 as shown here:

Once again, opinion varies with political leaning with substantially more Democrats approving of an independent Palestine (76 percent) compared to only 41 percent of Republicans as shown here:

In general, the results of Gallup’s poll shows that Americans are growing less sympathetic with Israel and more supportive of Palestinians and a two-state solution with a Palestine that is independent of Israel.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.