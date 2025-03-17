This article was last updated on March 17, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Rwanda breaks diplomatic ties with Belgium

Rwanda breaks the diplomatic ties with Belgium. All Belgian diplomats must leave the country within 48 hours. Belgium has declared Rwandan diplomats as persona non grata in response.

Rwanda reproaches Belgium, among other things, that they are “continuously undermined”. The African country explicitly calls the current conflict with Congo. “Belgium has now clearly chosen a party in a regional conflict and continues to turn systematically against Rwanda.”

Rwanda and Congo are opposed to each other on Congolese territory in a battle for raw materials. Rwanda supports the M23 rebels that advance in the east of the country. The African country says that Belgium creates a hostile attitude towards Rwanda with lies and manipulation, in order to destabilize Rwanda and the region. “

‘Disproportionate step’

The Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot says he regrets that Rwanda breaks the ties. He speaks about a disproportionate step that shows that “if we disagree with Rwanda, they prefer not to enter into dialogue”.

Rwanda has been blaming Belgium for some time that the party chooses in the east of Congo. Last month, Rwanda decided to suspend development cooperation with Belgium. Today the EU approved a sanction package in response to the conflict.

Just like Congo, Rwanda belonged to the Belgian colonial empire in the last century. From 1962 it is independent.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.