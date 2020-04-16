Vaccine Liability in the COVID-19 Era

Let's open this posting with a press conference starring Dr. Anthony Fauci, describing the implementation of a COVID-19 vaccine. Please forward to the 3 minute and 4 second mark:

Here's the key quote:

"The issue of safety is something I want to make sure that the American public understand. It's not only safety, when you inject somebody and they get maybe an idiosyncratic reaction, they get a little allergic reaction, they get pain. There's safety associated. Does the vaccine makes you worse? And there are diseases in which you vaccinate someone, they get infected with what you are trying to protect them with and you actually enhance the infection….at the same time as we're testing, we're going to try to make sure we don't have enhancement. It's the worst possible thing you could do is vaccinate someone to prevent infection and actually make them worse."

It is this scenario that has led to the formation of the anti-vaxer movement.

Now, let's look at a quote from Bill Gates regarding the development of a vaccine for the COVID-19 virus from April 13, 2020 during his appearance on the Ellen Show where he is introduced as one of the richest and most generous men in the world. Please forward to the 9 minute 10 second mark:

Here's the quote:

"We want to get into this semi-normal phase as soon as possible and then the vaccine is the thing that will change things. And that's why, you know, really figuring out how do we make sure it's safe because when you give it to seven billion healthy people, that's super important. So, the challenge we put to scientists at the Foundation and many, many places who are working night and day on this is very high. Although the best case is actually shorter than 18 months, we don't want to create a lot of expectations because we really aren't quite sure. So, people like Fauci and myself are giving that as kind of the likely data. It could be better, it could be worse."

The question has to be asked – why does anyone care what a software programmer has to say about vaccines? Apparently, money does buy media exposure.

So, now you've heard from two vaccination "experts" who both have clearly stated that a key component to battling the COVID-19 pandemic is the development of a safe vaccine that doesn't make the situation worse than it already is.

With that in mind, let's look at what happened on February 4, 2020 when there were only 11 cases of COVID-19 infection in the United States. On that day, this appeared on the United States government's Public Health Emergency website:

Please note the highlighted portion. Basically, under the newly revised Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act), the Secretary of Health and Human Services is providing liability immunity to manufacturers, distributors, program planners (i.e. state or local governments and their employees), qualified persons and their officials, agents and employees (i.e Big Pharma) as well as the United States against any claims of loss relating to the manufacture, distribution, administration or use of medical countermeasures. In this case, the countermeasures are vaccines for COVID-19. So basically, thanks to Washington, Big Pharma is exempt from lawsuits that may arise as a result of negative health issues resulting from the use of their COVID-19 vaccines. If vaccinated persons do sustain serious physical injury or death as a retail of the administration of a COVID-19 vaccine, benefits may be provided by the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program. The effective time period for this change expires on October 1, 2024.

Let's close with this. Here is a quote from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's press conference on April 16, 2020 (5 minute 30 second mark):

“When is this over? I say, personal opinion, it’s over when we have a vaccine. It’s over when people know I’m 100 percent safe and I don’t have to worry about this. When does that happen? When we have a vaccine. When do we have a vaccine? Twelve to eighteen months. Who determines that? The federal government has to test the vaccine, FDA. It’s a big gap, twelve to eighteen months, yes, I say the sooner the better. Anything we can do to work with the federal government to get the vaccine done faster, we are all in. We want to use New York State as a laboratory? We are ready, willing and able. Any way the New York State Department of Health can work with the FDA to reduce that testing period, we are all in and energized and creative and ambitious about its. Anything we can do to accelerate that vaccine, we will do. You need a place to test it in large numbers? Think of New York.”

Thanks to Andrew Cuomo, 19.5 million New Yorkers are now potential lab rats for Big Pharma and the United States government and, thanks to the recent changes to the PREP Act and its no-liability clause, have limited recourse to take legal actions should the vaccine for COVID-19 prove to be more harmful than helpful.

