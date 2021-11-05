India’s manufacturing on the rise, compared to China

The Chinese economy, as TFI has explained on umpteen occasions, has begun unwinding. While the Xi Jinping regime in China leads a crusade to run the Chinese economy into the ground, India is achieving one historic feat after the other. Chinese industrial growth and as a consequence, its economy is contracting.

Now, there are numbers to prove such assertions. Economic and industrial data from October, for both India and China, show how the Communist nation is seeing firsthand its once-bustling economy going down the drain, while the fortunes of India – its arch-nemesis are growing from strength to strength.

China’s factory activity contracted more than expected in October to shrink for a second month. According to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) was at 49.2 in October, down from 49.6 in September. Of course, this is ‘official’ data given out by the Chinese regime. The reality might be even worse for all we know.