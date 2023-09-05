This article was last updated on September 5, 2023

Introducing Odido: The New Brand Name for T-Mobile and Tele2 Mobiel

T-Mobile Netherlands and Tele2 Mobiel will now operate under the name Odido, starting today. While Ben, Simpel, and Tele2 Thuis are also part of the Odido family, their respective brand names will remain unchanged.

The rebranding marks a significant shift for the approximately 8 million T-Mobile Netherlands and Tele2 Mobiel customers. Odido aims to focus more on providing plans with unlimited data, in line with the current market trend observed by other providers.

New Beginnings for Odido

With over 119 stores scattered across the Netherlands and a workforce of more than 2000 employees, Odido is poised to make its mark in the telecom industry. The company has recently informed its employees about the transition to the new brand name. In preparation for this change, the Odido shops have been temporarily closed for renovations since Saturday.

Odido has come a long way since Deutsche Telekom acquired all shares from Ben back in 2002. Over the years, the company merged with the Dutch branches of Orange and Tele2, expanding its reach and capabilities. Two years ago, the Dutch branch of Odido was sold to two American investment funds, setting the stage for its future growth and development.

Focusing on Unlimited Data Plans

As the demand for data continues to rise, Odido recognizes the importance of providing its customers with plans that offer unlimited data. With the new brand name, the company aims to emphasize this commitment and further strengthen its position in the market.

Unlimited data plans have become increasingly popular among mobile users, as they allow for seamless and uninterrupted connectivity. By focusing on these subscription types, Odido hopes to meet the evolving needs of its customers and provide them with a seamless digital experience.

Amping Up the Retail Experience

In addition to the rebranding, Odido is also investing in the renovation of its stores. The temporary closure of the shops since Saturday has allowed the company to revamp its physical presence and create a more modern and engaging retail experience for its customers.

Transforming the Shopping Experience

The shop renovations involve implementing state-of-the-art technology, creating interactive displays, and optimizing the layout to enhance the overall shopping experience. The goal is to provide customers with a more immersive and personalized journey, where they can explore the latest devices, learn about different plans, and receive expert assistance from knowledgeable staff.

By investing in the physical stores, Odido aims to bridge the gap between the digital and physical worlds, catering to customers who prefer the convenience of online services as well as those who enjoy the tactile experience of shopping in a physical store.

Empowering Customers with Choice

Through its diverse brand portfolio, including Ben, Simpel, Tele2 Thuis, and now Odido, the company seeks to provide customers with a wide range of choices to suit their individual preferences and needs.

Whether customers are looking for affordable plans, flexible contracts, or top-notch customer service, Odido aims to offer tailored solutions that empower customers to make informed decisions. With its extensive network coverage and commitment to innovation, Odido is well-positioned to deliver on its promise of keeping customers connected.

Embracing the Future

As Odido embarks on this new chapter, the company is committed to adapting to the ever-changing telecom landscape. By embracing digital transformation, focusing on unlimited data plans, and revamping its retail experience, Odido seeks to redefine the mobile experience for its customers and remain at the forefront of the industry.

With the brand consolidation under Odido, customers can look forward to an exciting and enhanced mobile experience that combines innovation, convenience, and personalized service.

Continuing the Conversation

As Odido officially takes over as the new brand name for T-Mobile and Tele2 Mobiel, customers can expect to receive further updates and announcements regarding the company’s plans, offers, and initiatives. Odido is committed to keeping its customers informed and engaged as it sets out to shape the future of mobile connectivity in the Netherlands.

Stay tuned for more updates from Odido as they embark on this exciting new journey.

