Deloitte is also guilty of exam fraud and sees its CEO leave

October 16, 2023

Deloitte faces internal investigation for exam fraud

Fraud has also occurred with assessments at the accounting firm Deloitte. Board member Rob Bergmans is stepping down due to the preliminary results of an internal investigation. Earlier this year, similar fraud came to light at industry peer KPMG.

At the end of last year, the Financial Markets Authority (AFM) requested major accounting firms to conduct internal investigations into potential fraud in their organizations. Deloitte’s investigation is still ongoing, but the preliminary findings have led to Bergmans’ resignation. The accounting firm stated that they are not in a position to disclose the exact details of the investigation at this time.

“Based on the latest insights from the investigation and the facts that have been uncovered, I have decided that it is not in the best interest of the organization for me to continue as a board member or remain affiliated with Deloitte as a partner,” said Bergmans. The remaining board members will take on his responsibilities until a suitable replacement is found.

Regulatory authority expresses concerns

AFM director Hanzo van Beusekom expressed shock and disappointment about the situation at Deloitte. “It is disheartening to see that exam fraud has occurred at the top of major accounting firms, where exemplary behavior should be expected,” he stated.

Van Beusekom highlighted that this type of fraud is not limited to a single firm or country, and called on employees to report any wrongdoing. The regulator has stated that it may implement additional measures for Deloitte following a thorough investigation.

Exam fraud also discovered at KPMG

Earlier this year, it was revealed that exam fraud had also taken place at accounting and consultancy firm KPMG. Employees were found to have shared answers with colleagues who had yet to complete their training.

KPMG took immediate action after the initial findings were made public. Director Marc Hogeboom and chairman of the supervisory board Roger van Boxtel resigned in July as a result of the scandal.

The firm also parted ways with several employees involved in the fraud, while others faced disciplinary action. The preliminary results indicated that over the past five years, more than a hundred employees exchanged answers for mandatory tests annually.

