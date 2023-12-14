More Control on Child Labor at European Companies

This article was last updated on December 14, 2023

EU Tightens Regulations for Large Companies

The European Union will tighten controls on child labor and damage to the environment. Large European companies in particular must act more quickly if something is wrong in their supply chains.

The new regulations apply to large companies with more than five hundred employees and a turnover of at least 150 million euros. These are approximately thirteen thousand companies in Europe, such as the airline KLM and LVMH, known for the fashion brand Louis Vuitton.

The rules also apply to around four thousand companies that operate in the EU but have their headquarters outside Europe.