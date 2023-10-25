33 American States Sue Meta for ‘Making Youth Addicted’

This article was last updated on October 25, 2023

33 US states have filed a lawsuit against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, accusing them of using unethical techniques to addict young people to their platforms.

According to the complaint filed by the states, Meta, formerly known as Facebook, employs various tactics to entice and engage children and teenagers, prioritizing profit over the well-being of young users. The states argue that the company has deliberately downplayed the significant dangers associated with their social media platforms, ignoring the negative impact on the mental and physical health of youth.

States Seeking Accountability

California, New York, Louisiana, Georgia, and other states are participating in the lawsuit, alleging that Meta has failed to address the harm caused to young people despite overwhelming evidence. New York State Attorney General Letitia James asserts that social media companies like Meta are contributing to historically poor health among children and teens.

Meta’s Response

In response, Meta emphasizes its commitment to providing safe and positive online experiences for young people. The company claims to have already implemented over 30 resources to assist teenagers and their families.

However, Meta expresses disappointment with the decision of the states to pursue legal action rather than collaborating with companies to establish clear standards for teenage app usage.

The Link to Eating Disorders

The lawsuit follows the disclosure of internal reports from Meta via The Wall Street Journal, revealing troubling information. According to these reports, 17 percent of teenage girls believe that Instagram exacerbates eating disorders. Whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Meta employee, also argued in 2021 that Instagram has detrimental effects on young women.

In the United States, social media platforms are prohibited from allowing children under the age of 13 on their platforms. However, it remains easy for younger children to create accounts and access these platforms.

Impact on Mental and Physical Health

The lawsuit against Meta underscores the growing concerns regarding the impact of social media on youth. Numerous studies have linked excessive social media use to issues such as anxiety, depression, and poor body image among young people.

The Role of Advertising

One of the contentious issues raised in the lawsuit is the influence of targeted advertising on young users. Critics argue that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram collect extensive personal data to tailor advertisements to specific individuals, thereby increasing their engagement and addiction to the platforms.

Regulating Social Media

The lawsuit against Meta reflects the need for stricter regulation and oversight of social media platforms. Many experts and lawmakers are calling for comprehensive legislation to protect young users and hold these companies accountable for their practices.

Conclusion

The lawsuit filed by 33 American states against Meta highlights the concerns surrounding the impact of social media on the youth. The states assert that Meta’s tactics to entice and addict young people to their platforms have resulted in significant harm to their mental and physical health. As the legal battle unfolds, the outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the regulation of social media platforms and the protection of young users.

