Crypto Exchange Binance Settles for Billions, CEO Resigns

Crypto platform Binance has reached a settlement in the criminal investigation underway in the United States. CEO Changpeng Zhao is stepping down as part of the deal with the US Department of Justice, and the platform must pay $4 billion. Zhao has pleaded guilty in a Seattle court to violating several laws, including those against money laundering.

With the settlement, Binance does not have to suspend operations, alleviating concerns about the future of the exchange.

Regulatory Allegations and Violations

The American stock exchange authority SEC started a lawsuit against Binance and Zhao in June. The crypto platform is accused, among other things, of unregistered securities trading. Zhao publicly stated that American customers could no longer trade via Binance.com, but only via Binance.us. However, according to the SEC, wealthy U.S. clients were still able to trade through Binance.com. The SEC also alleges that the platform secretly funneled billions of dollars from investors to another of Zhao’s companies, further exacerbating the legal troubles faced by Binance.