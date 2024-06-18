This article was last updated on June 18, 2024

Dutch company Netflix received 15.8 billion euros in subscription fees last year

Netflix’s streaming revenues in the Netherlands remain high. Approximately half of all subscription revenue in the world passes through the Netherlands, according to the latest data annual report of the Dutch Netflix International Holdings bv.

Netflix uses the Dutch branch of the company as a collection point for subscription fees. Every viewer outside the United States pays the Netherlands for access to the series and films on the platform.

In 2023, this resulted in a turnover of around 15.76 billion euros. This means that income has fallen slightly compared to a year earlier, but is still considerably higher than in previous years.

Streaming income of the Dutch Netflix bv

Year revenue (in billions of euros) 2023 15.8 2022 16 2021 12.8 2020 12.5 2019 9.5

The streaming billions do not stay in the Netherlands. The Dutch BV channels almost 14 billion euros to Netflix companies abroad. As a result, profits – and therefore also tax revenues – are relatively low in the Netherlands. The Dutch branch pays 336 million euros in taxes.

The annual report does not state exactly which countries the 14 billion went to. It is therefore not clear how much tax the company pays abroad. The annual report makes it clear that some foreign tax authorities view the Dutch route with suspicion. The BV reports that investigations are underway in various countries into the tax payments of the Dutch branch.

Moreover, the Dutch branch has been involved in a lawsuit with the tax authorities of South Korea for several years.

Global minimum tax

Globally, the streaming giant is doing a good job of keeping its tax bill low. The annual report of the American parent company states that Netflix paid only 13 percent tax on the company’s total profits in 2023.

That percentage is below the 15 percent rate that the Netherlands introduced as a global minimum this year. However, it is not expected that the Netherlands will impose additional taxes in the short term. There is an exception for American companies 2026.

