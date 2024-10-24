This article was last updated on October 24, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

LinkedIn fined 310 million euros for misuse of user data

LinkedIn has been fined 310 million euros for using user data for advertising and behavioral analysis without consent. The Irish privacy watchdog DPC investigated the social media platform for years and has also sanctioned the company on behalf of other EU member states.

Already in 2018, a complaint was filed by a French non-profit organization about the advertisements on LinkedIn. These advertisements partly use data that users provide themselves, such as their workplace and education. In addition, LinkedIn uses data about users’ behavior, such as who they contacted on the platform, the profiles viewed and search queries.

LinkedIn has not properly requested permission to collect and use that data. For example, surfing behavior outside LinkedIn was also included by the company, without explicit permission. According to the Irish authorities, the platform violates European privacy rules. LinkedIn is ordered to adjust their working methods.

Money set aside

The fine is not unexpected for LinkedIn’s owner, Microsoft. Last year, the company set aside an amount of almost 400 million euros to pay a possible fine. The company said at the time that it disagreed with the research and would appeal against it.

Internet giant Meta previously received a European fine for not complying with privacy rules with Facebook and Instagram. TikTok was fined for violating children’s privacy.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.