J.Lo Brand New Haircut

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 30: Jennifer Lopez speaks onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Press Conference at Hilton Miami Downtown on January 30, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

We don’t expect anything less than booty-shaking, blinged-out, and over-the-top from Jennifer Lopez’s performance during the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, and we’re holding her Super Bowl glam to the same high standards. But before we could even gather around our TVs with friends and nachos to fawn over her performance, she’s already showing out in the beauty department.

Lopez attended a Super Bowl press conference today looking characteristically stunning, but… different. Instead of her usual waist-length strands, Lopez’s hair was cut into a midlength crop just a few inches below her shoulders. Her go-to stylist, Chris Appleton, styled her ends in the loose, flipped-out curls that are already on trend watch for 2020.

This isn’t Lopez’s first significant hair change of the new decade: A few weeks ago, the star added extra blonde highlights to her already-light hair following news of her Oscar snub for her role in Hustlers. Whether that move was a purposeful response as some fans speculated, we can’t say for sure, but we do know one thing: By the looks of this pre-Super Bowl style, we’re in for a glamorous treat come Sunday.

