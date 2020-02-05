Zendaya Got A Bigger Boyfriend

Euphoria star Zendaya is only 23 and already she’s an expert at keeping her lovelife a secret. She costarred with English actor Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home, and managed to keep their romance a secret almost until they split. She describes her Euphoria costar, Australian actor Jacob Elordi, 22, as her “best friend,” but he’s way more than that. They avoid events together, but have been seen in New York numerous times looking very chummy. (Note the matching Matcha drinks) At 5’8” Tom Holland was 2 inches shorter than Zendaya, but Jacob is 6’4” so she can stand up straight! He also keeps her laughing and that goes a long way…

