You don’t often see Brooke Shields at red carpet events with her two daughters, but this was a special family night. It was a New York screening of Impractical Jokers: The Movie, which Brooke’s husband Chris Henchy directed, wrote, and produced. Brooke is holding onto her youngest – and tallest daughter – Grier, who is only 13! Her older sister Rowan is 16 – both girls were lucky to get their mother’s good looks.

