Patrick Dempsey Figured Out How To Keep His Wife Happy

Patrick “McDreamy” Dempsey and his wife Jillian Fink landed at LAX looking relaxed after a tropical vacation where they celebrated their anniversary. Jillian posted an Instagram photo of them kissing on the beach with a sweet love note to her husband “Happy 18th anniversary – through thick and thin …I love you.” “Thin” refers to five years ago when the marriage was in jeopardy and Jillian filed for divorce, but Patrick came to his senses and managed to patch things up. Now they seem happier than ever. They have three kids and Patrick credits his wife for his successful career.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

