Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Meet the potential grooms and brides for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge is a new reality show that has started right after Bigg Boss 13 saw Sidharth Shukla walking away with the trophy. The show has Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill looking out for their potential future bride and groom respectively. They have short listed 5 boys and girls who will be competing with each other to win the ex-Bigg Boss 13 contestants’ heart. With a new twist to the plot, the contestants will be locked in the same house of Bigg Boss 13 and there they will perform various tasks and will be staying in the house based on the number of votes they receive from around the world.

Take a look at the ladies short listed for Paras Chhabra.

Jasleen Matharu

She was an ex-contestant of Bigg Boss where she participated as a couple with singer Anup Jalota. Now, the woman is going to step in the ring to fight for Paras’ hand. While her appearance on Bigg Boss was quite controversial, only time will tell how her participation in this show will be like.

Heena Panchal

Known as ‘South Ki Malaika Arora’, Heena Panchal too, has been on Bigg Boss Marathi. She was quite a hit on the reality show and in the latest promo of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, she was seen calling out Jasleen’s relation with Anup Jalota.

Ankita Srivastava

Ankita Srivastava has been seen in Welcome Back with John Abraham and Shruti Haasan and has also worked on television shows like Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. The competition keeps getting tougher with every name that comes to light.

Sanjjanna Galrani

She has been a part of the south film industry and has worked in a lot of films including Oru Kadhal Seiveer and Bujjigadu. Sanjjanna Galrani has also been a part of the first season of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Navdeesh Kaur

Navdeesh is a YouTuber and has made quite a name for herself after featuring on the show.

Meet the men that will battle it out for Shehnaaz Gill

Mayur Verma

A television actor who has appeared in shows like Bade Achche Lagte Hai, Swaragini – Jodey Rishton Ke Sur, and Kyaa Hua Tera Vaada, Mayur Verma is also a fitness enthusiast.

Rohanpreet Singh

Rohanpreet Singh has been a part of the reality show, Rising Star 2 and was quite a loved contestant of the singing show. He has also play backed a couple of famous songs.

Indeep Bakshi

He is one of the famous Punjabi singers who has sung songs like ‘Saturday Saturday’, ‘Bad Wali Feeling’, ‘Nakhra’, and ‘36 Aayengi 36 Jaayengi’.

Balraj Syal

He was one of the contestants on shows like Entertainment Ki Raat, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, and Comedy Ka Mahamuqabala. After Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, he will be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Mayank Agnihotr: He is a business man and will also be competing for Shehnaaz Gill’s hands.

Who among these 10 participants is the most suitable one for Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill according to you? Let us know in the comments below.

