Hrithik Roshan gets nostalgic looking at his picture flaunting his abs; writes a parody about missing his abs

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle to share a photo from Dabboo Ratnani's recently launched calendar. In the picture, Hrithik is seen flaunting his abs with an intense look on his face. He has his hair slicked back and is wearing a stone washed denim, leather straps, and dark shades.

Hrithik Roshan who last underwent a major physical transformation for War, has often said in his interviews post the release of the film that he will gorge on food now that the film is over. Seems like the actor does not boast of the abs now as he got nostalgic after looking at his photo. Hinting at the fact that he is currently not in that great a shape, the 46-year-old wrote a parody to Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogues from Silsila – "Main aur meri tanhai."

View this post on Instagram

. मैं और मेरी तन्हाई अक्सर यह बातें करती हैं. की आज यह Abs होते तो कैसा होता।. . अगर यह होते तो ऐसा होता, अगर यह होते तो वैसा होता ।. जबकि मुझे ख़बर है की ABS नही हैं… कहीं नहीं हैं।. . लेकिन यह पागल दिल है की कह रहा हैं की वो हैं .. मोटे पेट के नीचे कहीं हैं…। . मैं और मेरी तन्हाई अक्सर यह बातें करती हैं ! . . Thanks dabs for this amazing shot ! #missingthedays @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani #dabbooratnanicalendar

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on Feb 19, 2020 at 11:24pm PST

Hrithik Roshan is one of the many Bollywood actors who posed for photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot. Hrithik Roshan's War co-star Tiger Shroff too sowed off his abs in a ripped shirt. Actresses Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone and Kriti Sanon have delivered some bold shots. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham are also part of the calendar this year.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan is left impressed with Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, says ‘take a bow’

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results