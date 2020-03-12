Does Charlie Sheen Even Remember Those Dark Days?

Can’t say we’re shocked by Corey Feldman’s accusation that Charlie Sheen took advantage of 13 year old Corey Haim in 1986 when they filmed the movie Lucas. Charlie Sheen’s drug abuse through the years is well documented and he was also known to hire male as well as female prostitutes. And Corey Haim was a very cute boy – like a young Justin Bieber. Haim’s life turned really tragic and his mother tried desperately to save him. The last time we saw Haim he was outside a celebrity autograph show and was offering paparazzi a private photo session with him in their hotel room for fifty dollars.

Above, The two Coreys in their heyday

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

