Manspreading On The Subway Is No Longer A Problem

Photos from the UK reveal all the busy shopping neighborhoods and sightseeing spots shut down, but we were mesmerized by this photo of the empty subway. The lack of passengers wasn’t surprising – we were amazed because this subway car is so clean and shiny and pleasant to look at. Actually inviting! New York subways NEVER looked like this- not even on the first day they opened! So I guess we have a case of subway envy…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results