Ariana Grande’s Natural Hair Curls

The social-distancing measure put in place to flatten the curve of COVID-19 has meant the temporary closure of many businesses that, while technically non-essential, we still rely on from day to day — including hair salons. Celebrities are not excluded from this reality. As a result, some stars have chosen to embrace their grays, take matters into their own hands, or even show off their natural textures, like Ariana Grande just did on Instagram.

Earlier today, the singer posted a brand-new photo to her feed showing off her natural ringlets during what we’d assume is her time in self-isolation. “Get a load a dis,” she captioned the up-close selfie. Grande didn’t say exactly when the photo was taken, but considering most celebrities are currently in their homes without access to their hairstylists, the timing makes sense.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Mar 30, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

This isn’t the first time the “Thank U, Next” singer’s natural curls have been in the news: Last year, Grande took down her ponytail in a selfie video to prove that she actually does have curly hair. A few months later, fans lost it when she posted photos showing what her ponytail looks like without extensions or straightening.

Surely Grande won’t be the only celebrity to give us a glimpse of her natural texture over the next several weeks as we all stay at home as much as possible. In a time of distress and uncertainty, it’s nice to know that our favorite A-listers are just as cooped up.

