Meghan Markle Haters Are Horrifying! And Ignorant!

It’s obvious that for some reason, Meghan Markle brings out the WORST in some questionable people. We have always supported her and insisted that Harry is the lucky one in that relationship. We have been bombarded with creepy commenters saying awful and untruthful nonsense about her and insulting us just for liking her! When she and Harry moved to California, even Canadians said horrible things about her for no apparent reason. Why? All this started with the UK tabloids creating negative stories about her and gullible readers believing them. Did they malign her simply because she is an American actress? MEGHAN HAS DONE NOTHING WRONG! Stop the insanity!

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results