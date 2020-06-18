Salma Hayek’s Summer Hair

If you have jet-black hair, adding highlights can sound extreme. But this summer, forget the peroxide-blonde connotation, and consider lifting your dark strands just a tinge to a softer, golden brown. For proof of concept, look no further than Salma Hayek, who just ditched her signature glossy-black color for a sun-kissed brunette shade that practically screams vacation season.

The award-winning actress and producer debuted her latest hair transformation on Instagram with a dramatic before-and-after collage. In the side-by-side, the actress proudly shows off her grown-out quarantine grays followed by a glamorous headshot of her hair-color refresh: caramel-tinted strands styled in a full-volume blowout.

In the caption, Hayek alludes to the fact that the dye job is for a film role. “In anticipation for reshoots, I finally had to do my roots,” she wrote alongside her post. Regardless of the practical reasoning behind the change, one look at the stunning end result is exactly the push we needed to make our first post-quarantine salon appointment — and we’ll definitely be referencing this exact highlight.

