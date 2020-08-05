Lisa Bonet: How Lucky Can A Girl Be?

She’s not one to brag, but Lisa Bonet has been married to two of the hottest men in Hollywood. She became a star on The Cosby Show in 1984, and three years later when she was 20, she married rock star Lenny Kravitz. They split in 1993, and she started dating a guy who fell in love with her watching The Cosby Show and never got over it -– Jason Momoa. Her charmed life became even more delightful recently when Jason surprised her with an amazing gift: he presented her with a restored version of her very first car (that she loved) – a 1965 Ford Mustang. He documented the car restoration in a YouTube video. We love that the two husbands are good friends.

