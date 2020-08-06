Chrissy Teigen’s Story With A Happy Ending

August 6, 2020 Janet Charlton

Now HERE’S a pleasant surprise! John Legend’s irrepressible wife Chrissy Teigen and her mom took her children shopping at Kids Couture in West Hollywood and the family immediately attracted some roving paparazzi. The photogs followed her in and out of stores – SOME celebrities would have become belligerent (like Alec Baldwin or perhaps Leonardo DiCaprio) and made a SCENE. But Chrissy remained cool. After shopping, she picked up some pizzas to take home and offered one to the photographers! (They were flabbergasted)

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

