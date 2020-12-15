Queen Elizabeth: Back In The Saddle

Even the threat of Covid doesn’t get between Queen Elizabeth and her horses. We were surprised to see this photo of the 94 year old Queen riding at Windsor Castle with the head groom of her stables in some rainy weather this week. It so happens she rides frequently – sometimes every day- regardless of the weather. Elizabeth has been obsessed with horses her entire life and owns horses for breeding, riding, and racing – she keeps a sharp eye on her stables. A few years back she started riding ponies instead of horses – they are sturdier and closer to the ground. In the photo she’s riding her favorite Fell pony named Fern.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results