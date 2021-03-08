Men In Skirts: It’s Catching On!

We couldn’t help but notice that a MAN IN A SKIRT was photographed arriving at BOA Steakhouse and hastened to investigate our current favorite fashion peccadillo. The man in the plaid skirt and combat boots turned out to be rapper/singer/songwriter Tyla Yaweh, 25. He has collaborated with his friend Post Malone and is already signed to Epic records and London Entertainment. AND he already has the courage to wear a skirt! It’s not a bad way to get attention – he’s in the company of influencer Tana Mongeau, who appreciates a man in pearls and tattoos.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

