Gigi Hadid Goes With Ginger Red Hair Color

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Gigi Hadid walks the runway during the Isabel Marant show as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 27, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Long, glossy dirty-blonde hair has been Gigi Hadid’s signature look for a while now, so when she switches things up, we notice. The model and new mom has recently made a few subtle changes, including taking curtain bangs for a spin in December, but her latest look is her most transformative yet.

On Friday, Hadid returned to the runway for Versace’s Fall/Winter 2021 presentation, where she debuted bright ginger-red hair — and we’re not talking about a wig. Celebrity colorist Panos Papandrianos is responsible for Hadid’s new hair color, which he dyed back in February. “She is dedicated to everyone responsible for the Queen’s Gambit,” the model wrote on her Instagram Story, referring to Beth Harmon’s hair in the hit series. “Ginger for Gigi,” Papandrianos wrote of his client’s look, alongside a video of Hadid showing off her new color.

While drastically different for Hadid, the vivid auburn shade is a bold way to say “I’m back,” as she goes back to work after giving birth to daughter Khai last fall. Most model hair changes that happen during fashion month don’t last long beyond the runway (remember Kendall Jenner’s stint as a platinum blonde?), but this is one that might have real staying power.

