We Can Add A Little “Dynasty” To Our Drab World

Die-hard Dynasty fans (you know who you are) are in for a pandemic treat on Zoom and everyone around the world can join in! The theme of the virtual cast reunion is to “celebrate the influence of Dynasty on pop culture.” Emma Samms (she replaced Pamela Sue Martin as Fallon Carrington on the show) organized the reunion – the first big one since the show went off the air in 1989. Some of the actors haven’t seen each other since the show ended. We’re told almost EVERY main character still ALIVE is participating. Nolan Miller’s fashions will be prominently featured and discussed. Al Corley and Jack Coleman, who both played the role of gay Steven Carrington (before and after plastic surgery-) will be there too. Linda Evans is very excited about it and EVERYONE is counting on Joan Collins to participate. (We bet she will – isn’t she the most successful cast member?) Heather Locklear volunteered to reminisce about her time on the show. The event is for a good cause: Emma Samms put it together to raise money for long covid research. She caught covid a year ago and has been suffering the long term effects ever since. A hospital in England is researching long covid and the Dynasty reunion will raise money for the hospital.

Get event info here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/unofficial-dynasty-reunion-tickets-137993250527

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results