A Mega Entry for Salman Khan in Russia to rescue Shah Rukh Khan from rivals in Pathan

The entry of Ajay Devgn as Singham in Simmba was the talk of the town when the film released in 2018 and one expects the history to repeat itself soon as he enters the world of Sooryavanshi. The cop universe, that started with Singham is going a notch higher with every passing film, and now, we hear, something much bigger than that is in the making. While Bollywood Hungama has reported constantly about the cameo of Salman Khan as Tiger in Pathan, we now bring exclusive dope on what the collaboration of these two legends have to offer.

"Salman Khan's Tiger is an iconic character, and Aditya Chopra is putting it to the best use in Pathan. Be assured, the theatre will explode like never before when Salman enters the scene. Adi and his director, Siddharth Anand have planned a reunion of Shah Rukh Salman and Salman like no one else," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama.

The source also shared Salman will make an entry in Russia to rescue Shah Rukh Khan from the rival agents. "Though they have shot in Yash Raj Studios, the scene is set in Russia. It's all shot against the backdrop of green screen, with the setup of train, cars, bikes, airplane and helicopter. The scene is the highlight of Pathan," the source further told us.

While earlier there were speculations of SRK and Salman reuniting on the climax to take on John, we have heard that the climax is going to be filmed at the top of Burj Khalifa with a battle royal between SRK, Deepika and John. "The Salman scene is different and appears at a key juncture. His role length is around 20 minute, with plenty of action. If one thought, they have seen the best action scene of Hindi cinema with Salman and SRK; they need to wait for the climax, as it would blow away their mind. Shah Rukh Khan is back in action, finally, and be assured, it will be among the biggest grossers of 2022," the source ended his talk.

Pathan is gearing up for a January 2022 release.

