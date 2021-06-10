Emily Ratajkowski’s Vacation Wardrobe Is Peak Mermaidcore

As you might know from this week’s baby-holding investigation, Emily Ratajkowski is on vacation for her 30th birthday. For the celebration, which appears to have taken place on a tropical island, the model-designer packed a very on-theme wardrobe with several mermaid-inspired looks.

On Monday, Ratajkowski uploaded a beachside photo of herself in a crystal-embellished bra and matching skirt from Versace’s sea-inspired spring ‘21 collection. Her bra top featured green, shell-shaped cups and orange-and-blue, ruffled hem. Her bright orange, midi-length skirt showcased a gold clasp with a seashell on it.

Given the recent popularity of mermaidcore — a TikTok trend that’s an amalgamation of mid-2010’s seapunk, New England nautical-wear, and Sara Paxton in Aquamarine — Emrata’s look isn’t surprising on its own. After all, the look is perfect for a beach vacation. What’s applause-worthy is her dedication to the trend.

Her second mermaidcore look arrived in the form of a blue, bustier dress embroidered with a galaxy of colorful, beaded starfish. Like its predecessor, the dress was also from Versace’s spring collection, which was inspired by the sea goddess Medusa. With it, Ratajkowski wore a pair of iridescent purple heels from Femme Azucar, a Los Angeles-based footwear brand. Overall, she appeared straight out of an episode of H2O: Just Add Water (“Cleo!”).

After spending so much time at the beach, there’s no telling whether or not Ratajkowski will return to dry land. In the off chance she does, we hope she continues wearing mermaid-themed fashion.

