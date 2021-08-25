Rod Stewart’s Ex-wives And Kids All Get Along

While Rod Stewart is off in Europe somewhere with his latest family, it seems some of his children and ex-wives got together in Los Angeles. Kimberly Stewart posted this photo on Instagram. In the back row you can see Rod’s ex-wives Alana Stewart and former model Rachel Hunter, both looking good. In front: Renee Stewart (Rachel’s kid) and Alana’s daughter Kimberly with HER daughter Delilah Del Toro, next are Ruby and Liam (model Kelly Emberg’s kids) and Sean Stewart, Alana’s son. Rod has a total of eight children now. It’s nice that all the half siblings in this convoluted family make an effort to get together, even when Rod’s not around.

Photo: Instagram

