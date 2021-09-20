Johnny Rotten’s No-frills Book Tour

John Lydon AKA Johnny Rotten wants you to know he’s BROKE. The Sex Pistols lead singer is currently touring the UK (he has dozens and dozens of personal appearance dates) and he’s promoting his new book I Could Be Wrong, I could Be Right.” (currently selling on eBay for $150) To save money he’s traveling from date to date and sleeping in a rented camper van. (above) Lydon lost an expensive court case where he refused to allow Sex Pistol songs in Danny Boyle’s new Pistols biographical series Pistol. The other band members cooperated, but John wanted nothing to do with the Disney FX series- the judge defended “majority rules” – and it was an expensive loss for Lydon. Hence the low budget tour…

