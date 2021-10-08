Man Of The Year: Billy Porter

When we heard that Billy Porter was the big winner at The Attitude Awards in the UK, it set our imagination racing. What on earth ARE The Attitude Awards? Turns out, Attitude is a gay lifestyle magazine (since 1994) and they have a big award show in London each year. The show “celebrates people making an impact in the LGBTQ community and supporters of the community.” (so in this situation “attitude” does NOT mean arrogant or antagonistic.) Actor/singer/fashion icon Billy Porter was named MAN OF THE YEAR and his personal style livens up any event…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

