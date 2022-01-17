The Olsen Twins Actually Showed Up For Bob Saget Funeral

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were the ONLY Full House main cast members who didn’t return for the Netflix reboot Fuller House in 2016, but the twins turned up for their TV dad Bob Saget’s funeral. The very reclusive (and tiny) twins, now 35, released a statement to People that they were deeply saddened by Bob’s death and said he was a loving, compassionate, and generous man. We’re thinking the introverted twins must be very happy in their masks and sunglasses.Photo Credit:

