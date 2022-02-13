This Happened At A Justin Bieber Party – Really

Imagine leaving a Justin Bieber party looking like THIS. But somebody DID, and we bet his friend driving wasn’t thrilled to get blood all over his car interior. The felonious rapper Kodak Black started the row outside The Nice Guy in West Hollywood after 2 AM that led to 10 gunshots being fired into the celebrity crowd.Three people got shot (including the guy above) and one was injured in the stampede. They all ended up at the hospital while Justin and Hailey slipped out a back door in a big hurry.

(anybody know who this is?)

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

