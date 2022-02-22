Sandra Bullock’s Kids Don’t Know How Lucky They Are

Not only is she a focused mom, but Sandra Bullock is a real estate mogul. Not a PERFECT mogul, but close. We couldn’t imagine a celebrity LOSING money on a real estate deal in these strange times, but Sandra managed to do it. She sold her two condos in Beverly Hills’ Sierra Towers and took a LOSS of 1.5 million dollars. Too bad, but that still leaves her with a huge portfolio of homes and properties worth almost 100 million dollars. After she divorced Jesse James in 2010, Sandra decided to adopt. (It’s lucky she didn’t have kids with HIM) Sandra adopted Louis in 2010 – he’s 12 now, and Laila in 2015 – she’s 10 now. Sandra’s boyfriend Bryan Randall has turned out to be an enthusiastic stepdad for the kids, so they’ve got the life most children can only dream about…

