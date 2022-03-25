Prince Jackson Is In Love

Who knew? Prince Jackson, the oldest son of Michael Jackson and brother of Paris Jackson, not only has a cute girlfriend – Molly Schirmang -but they are celebrating five years together. Most likely they met in college. We believe that Prince is the biological son of plastic surgeon Dr Arnold Klein and his nurse Debbie Rowe, although the subject seems to be verboten. Not only does Prince look more like his actual father every day, but he has inherited Arnie Klein’s brains and charming personality. Prince seems to be a sweetheart- he and his girlfriend love to travel together (sometimes by motorcycle) and he’s always working to raise money for his own charity called Heal Los Angeles that provides education for needy kids.

Photo: Instagram

