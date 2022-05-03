Who Was Lori Harvey’s Inspiration 2022

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page. You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

This article was last updated on May 3, 2022

Lori Harvey shows off her body after going to the gym.

We’ve seen countless images of Lori Harvey going to and from the gym since she began dating Michael B Jordan over a year ago. Lori and Michael worked out together on occasion, when their busy schedules allowed. Michael was awarded People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2021, so we’re thinking she wanted to look as good as he does. She’d met her weight-loss and fitness goals, and what better place to flaunt them than the Met Gala? Lori bought a Michael Kors outfit that shows off her abs, which are just as good as her boyfriend’s.

